NORTH HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The northbound side of the 170 Freeway in North Hollywood was shut down after a Los Angeles Police Department vehicle appears to have struck and killed a pedestrian on the freeway.Emergency crews responded to the 170 Freeway near Victory Boulevard just before 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to LAPD.Drivers will encounter a major slowdown as they approach Victory Boulevard. Traffic is being detoured off the 170 Freeway. They're advised to use alternate routes.It's unknown when the freeway will reopen.The person killed has not been identified.No further details were immediately known. The investigation is ongoing.