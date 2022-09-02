2 shot, critically wounded in North Hollywood shooting investigated as possible follow-home robbery

Two men were hospitalized in critical condition after being shot during a possible follow-home robbery in North Hollywood, authorities said.

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- An overnight shooting in North Hollywood that left two men critically wounded was being investigated as a possible follow-home robbery, authorities said.

The shooting occurred just before midnight in the 11100 block of Califa Street, according to Los Angeles police.

"Shortly after arriving home and parking the car in the driveway, they were confronted by at least two suspects," LAPD Detective Freddy Arroyo told reporters at the scene. "Shots were fired."

Officers arrived at the scene to find the two victims, ages 26 and 28, suffering from gunshot wounds.

They had exited their black Dodge Charger and were approached by the suspects when the gunfire erupted, an LAPD spokesperson told ABC7. The suspects then fled in a white SUV.

The two men were transported to a hospital, where they were both underwent surgery and were listed in critical condition. A source told ABC7 that the victims were an aspiring rapper and his friend, but their names were not immediately confirmed.

News video from the scene showed the victims' car riddle with bullets holes.

Whether any property was taken was unclear. Descriptions of the suspects were not available.