Man arrested for allegedly stabbing woman in head with scissors in North Hollywood

A man was arrested for allegedly stabbing a woman in the head with a pair of scissors in North Hollywood earlier this week.

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A man was arrested for allegedly stabbing a woman in the head with a pair of scissors and assaulting another woman in North Hollywood earlier this week.

Los Angeles police say the stabbing happened Monday in the 5700 block of Lankershim Boulevard.

The victim and the attacker were walking on the street when they crossed paths. That's when the suspect lunged toward the victim and shoved a pair of scissors into the woman's head, according to the LAPD.

She kept walking to a nearby restaurant before she collapsed. Police say the pair of scissors was lodged in her skull and narrowly missed her brain.

The victim, identified as a woman in her 20s, was hospitalized with a fractured skull.

After the stabbing, police say the suspect went northbound on Lankershim and stopped at a bus stop near a Superior Grocers store.

At the bus stop, he asked a couple for a light, but was turned down. He then allegedly pulled out a pickle jar out of his bag and threw it at the woman.

The jar shattered, hitting the woman in the shoulder.

The woman's boyfriend chased down the suspect into the parking lot of the grocery store. He was then detained by the store's security until LAPD arrived.

Police say the suspect is homeless and appears to be suffering from mental illness.

The suspect, Jonathan Lewis Cole, was arrested for attempted murder and is being held on more than $3 million bail.