Northern lights spotted in Mammoth Lakes

MAMMOTH LAKES, Calif. (KABC) -- Some Mammoth Lakes residents were lucky enough to catch a glimpse of the northern lights in their town over the weekend.

Eyewitnesses say they saw the dazzling lights late Sunday night and were able to snap some remarkable photos.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says a solar storm last week was intense, and that's why it's being seen further south.

Experts say this is the third big geomagnetic storm since 2019.

"We are now not quite at the maximum of the solar cycle. That will happen in the next one or two years, but we're getting there," said Jacob Bortnik, found of the UCLA Space Institute. "So this is probably going to happen more and more in the next year or two."

The northern lights were also captured at Mount Wilson Sunday night.