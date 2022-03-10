Northridge hospital donates $10,000 worth of medical supplies to Ukraine war victims

NORTHRIDGE (KABC) -- Dignity Health Northridge Hospital Medical Center is working with Project C.U.R.E., a non-profit distributor, to help victims affected by the war in Ukraine."There's shoe covers, there's gloves, there's surgical packs, needles and syringes so it could be used for any specialty depending on your needs," said Michael Alfaro, a materials manager with Northridge Hospital Medical Center.Alfaro has a team of three packing up more than 200 boxes. He sorts through the equipment to determine what they have and how much they can give away."Some of this is for our own emergency management supply for disaster supply. And some of it is just excess that we got during the COVID times," said Paul Watkins, president of Northridge Hospital Medical Center.Watkins says these donations allow them to pay it forward after being supported by the Northridge community during the height of the pandemic."The community donated supplies to us and brought food and all kinds of things for literally a couple of months," said Watkins.This is the second shipment of medical supplies the hospital has organized to ship to Ukraine and they have another shipment organized for next week."We know what it's like to be short on supplies and how difficult that is. So, we are sharing with what we have," said Watkins.