Community & Events

Northridge hospital donates $10,000 worth of medical supplies to Ukraine war victims

The materials management team has packed more than 200 boxes of medical supplies for this week's shipment.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Northridge hospital donates medical supplies to Ukraine war victims

NORTHRIDGE (KABC) -- Dignity Health Northridge Hospital Medical Center is working with Project C.U.R.E., a non-profit distributor, to help victims affected by the war in Ukraine.

"There's shoe covers, there's gloves, there's surgical packs, needles and syringes so it could be used for any specialty depending on your needs," said Michael Alfaro, a materials manager with Northridge Hospital Medical Center.

Alfaro has a team of three packing up more than 200 boxes. He sorts through the equipment to determine what they have and how much they can give away.

"Some of this is for our own emergency management supply for disaster supply. And some of it is just excess that we got during the COVID times," said Paul Watkins, president of Northridge Hospital Medical Center.

Watkins says these donations allow them to pay it forward after being supported by the Northridge community during the height of the pandemic.
"The community donated supplies to us and brought food and all kinds of things for literally a couple of months," said Watkins.

This is the second shipment of medical supplies the hospital has organized to ship to Ukraine and they have another shipment organized for next week.

"We know what it's like to be short on supplies and how difficult that is. So, we are sharing with what we have," said Watkins.

Follow Sophie on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsnorthridgelos angeles countycommunity journalistmedical emergencywarhospitalukrainein the communitydonations
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
Wild video shows man allegedly stealing yacht in Newport Beach
LIVE: Jussie Smollett sentencing begins
Santa Ana HS lockdown lifted after reports of bomb threat
2 arrested in SoCal after body in concrete found in tub in Hawaii home
Russia threatens to abandon American astronaut in space
Baseball is back? MLB lockout nears end as players vote to accept deal
Man killed at Costco gas station in Tustin after argument
Show More
US to ease nationwide mask mandate on planes, buses, transit
Mountain lion P-22 spotted roaming around in Silver Lake
Suspect photos released in hit-and-run that killed dad, daughter
Video shows suspects attacking Lamborghini driver during DTLA robbery
$50K reward offered in deadly South LA hit-and-run that killed father
More TOP STORIES News