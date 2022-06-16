Northridge Middle School students get real-life look at career paths in the medical field

NORTHRIDGE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Students at Northridge Middle School skipped their English and math books for one day this month and jumped right into mini-medical school."It did inspire me just a little bit to become a doctor, but it was quite interesting," said seventh grade student Peter Vaka.Physicians and staff volunteers from Dignity Health - Northridge Hospital gave students a hands-on experience with medical tools and training."Just trying to get them engaged and interested in medicine I know is a long way," said third-year resident Chloe Tran. "I think just getting them started and to just think about it and hopefully, they can see themselves doing this."Students learned how to use various healthcare instruments including taking a blood pressure reading, bandaging a sprain and learning how to read an X-ray."It gives me more motivation to start chasing my career on what I want to do," said eighth grade student Caroline Vargas."This made me want to be a registered nurse because I liked the experience," said eighth grade student Jeffrey Moreno.Physicians and nurses said they hope the mini-medical school experience inspires students to choose a career in the medical field."Seeing these kids already with the idea that they want to get involved in the health field and the health system or even becoming doctors is really remarkable," said Dr. Kevin Westbrook." And I think it's important also because with the competitiveness of getting into a medical program, this is really where you have to start."Follow Amanda on social media: