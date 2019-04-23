Northridge road rage: Manhunt continues for driver who shot, injured man

NORTHRIDGE, Calif. (KABC) -- Police released surveillance video Monday of a road rage incident that turned violent when a driver opened fire on a man in Northridge.The victim was taken to an area hospital in critical condition after a road rage incident on March 25 around 8:30 a.m. boiled over into the shooting, according to Los Angeles police Lt. Raymon Lucas.Lucas said the incident began when the victim was traveling southbound on the 405 Freeway and became engaged in the road rage incident with the suspect.Investigators say the suspect then followed the victim off the freeway, and both stopped on the side of a street.The victim exited his vehicle, Lucas said, then the suspect pulled alongside the victim and shot the man multiple times.The shooting was captured on surveillance camera.Lucas said the victim is recovering with his family.Police are asking for the public's help in finding the suspect who was driving a dark colored 1994 to 1998 Chevrolet Silverado with a camper shell on the back.Authorities say the shooter has tattoos that cover both arms. No additional description was provided.Police are urging drivers who may be involved in a potential road rage incident to ignore the other driver, drive straight to a public area or to the nearest police station and call 911 or 1-877-LAPD-24-7.