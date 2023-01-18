Is this the world's best bus driver?

NEW YORK -- Bus drivers rarely get much respect. But Robert Scott gets more than respect. He has teenage fans lining up for his bus. Known to some of his passengers as the "Justin Bieber of Bus Drivers," this rolling public transportation star has been driving the streets of Norway for 13 years. Most recently, he's rocketed to TikTok fame where his videos showcase him entertaining his passengers with fine dining mid-ride, pole dancing, and even welcoming wildlife on board.

He jokes that he is often late picking up passengers because he getting in the groove. In reality, the only thing slowing him down is the crowds of people wanting to ride with him. He's amassed over 1.9 million followers on TikTok, and the number keeps growing.

Born in a tough Boston neighborhood, he now lives in the limelight of Norway with his wife of nearly 30 years and three kids. We sat down with him to discuss how he went from severely depressed to online superstar. Check out the full interview to discover his story.