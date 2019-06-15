Notre Dame Cathedral: First Mass to be celebrated since April fire

PARIS -- The Notre Dame cathedral is holding its first Mass since the April fire that ravaged the edifice's roof and caused its masterpiece spire to collapse.

Saturday's mass at the Gothic building will be celebrated by Paris archbishop Michel Aupetit amid reduced attendance. For security reasons, only about 30 people - mainly priests, canons and church employees - will be admitted inside the cathedral. Aupetit will be wearing a construction worker's helmet in addition to his miter.

EMBED More News Videos

Notre Dame Cathedral: Before and during the fire


Worshippers won't be authorized in the cathedral but can watch the Mass on a Catholic TV station that is broadcasting the service. Aupetit has also invited some of the workers hired to rebuild the church.
French President Emmanuel Macron has set a goal of rebuilding the cathedral in just five years, which some experts consider impossible to reach.

FULL COVERAGE: Notre Dame cathedral fire


SEE ALSO: Notre Dame cathedral fire: Before and after photos of fire damage
RELATED: Notre Dame Cathedral Fire: Cross, Crown of Thorns survive after firefighters form human chain
PHOTOS: A look inside Notre Dame Cathedral during the fire
RELATED: Illinois woman witnesses Notre Dame fire: 'I was moved to tears'
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
firenotre dame cathedral fireu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Young photographer captures L.A.'s homeless to humanize issue
New state budget gives L.A. millions to fight homelessness
Show More
Despite horse deaths at Santa Anita, Breeders' Cup is coming to the track
Ridgecrest, Trona communities still reeling from violent earthquakes
VIDEO: Michigan couple rescue opossum struggling in lake
Video shows violent melee at Disneyland's Toontown
Disney's Freeform claps back against 'Little Mermaid' casting critics
More TOP STORIES News