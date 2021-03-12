Novavax COVID vaccine has 96% efficacy against original virus strain, also effective against variants, company says

GAITHERSBURG, Md. -- Novavax, a biotechnology company developing a two-dose COVID-19 vaccine, has released its product's efficacy.The vaccine provides 100% protection against severe disease resulting in hospitalization and death and has 96.4% efficacy against the original virus strain. It's also effective against the U.K. and South African coronavirus variants, the company said in a news release Thursday."We are very encouraged by the data showing that NVX-CoV2373 not only provided complete protection against the most severe forms of disease, but also dramatically reduced mild and moderate disease across both trials. Importantly, both studies confirmed efficacy against the variant strains," said Stanley C. Erck, president and CEO of Novavax.The United Kingdom Phase 3 Trial enrolled more than 15,000 participants between 18-84 years of age, including 27% over the age of 65, the company said. Efficacy was 96.4% against the original virus strain and 86.3% against the U.K. strain.A study of the South African strains showed about 48.65% efficacy.Both trials showed recipients did not have major adverse reactions to the vaccine, the company said. The vaccine does not need to be kept at extremely cold temperatures, either.Novavax expects the data to serve as the basis for submission for authorization to various regulatory agencies worldwide.