EMBED >More News Videos Health officials in Los Angeles County on Wednesday confirmed an additional 34 deaths and 2,129 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the region's totals to 2,991 deaths and 77,189 confirmed cases.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY (KABC) -- If you have a loved one in a Los Angeles County nursing home, you can now visit them with restrictions.That's only if four weeks have passed since a positive coronavirus case at the facility.You will need to wear a face covering and maintain physical distancing among other requirements.If you have a fever or other COVID-19 symptoms you will not be allowed to enter.Health officials say the seven-day death rate has been trending downward at nursing homes.