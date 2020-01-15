Nury Martinez makes history, presides as first Latina LA City Council president

LOS ANGELS (KABC) -- History was made Tuesday at Los Angeles City Hall.Nury Martinez presided over her first meeting as city council president, making her the first Latina to hold that position.Martinez says she is ready to tackle the tremendous challenges ahead."It's an honor to stand here before you as your council president and the first Latina elected to the council presidency in 170 years of U.S. government," she said."When I grew up, girls that looked like me and talked like me didn't dream of having positions like this," Martinez added.Martinez is the daughter of Mexican immigrants and was born and raised in the San Fernando Valley.She's served the city of Los Angeles for several years, most recently as City Council President Pro Tempe.In December, Martinez made history, when her peers elected her as council president.Martinez is expected to focus much of her efforts on family first initiatives.She helped lead the charge to raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour and says working families are her biggest priority."Our children depend on us and their future is in jeopardy. Many of our children are falling through the cracks by no fault of their own. These kids and their families are struggling every single day to make ends meet," said Martinez.Martinez is only the second woman elected council president. Pat Russell was the first.She says she is excited to get to work.