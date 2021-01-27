NY firefighter struck by falling air conditioning unit after battling structure fire

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=9997057" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Investigators say 54-year-old Asif Raja set the fire in several locations inside his restaurant, but the sprinkler system knocked the flames down.

NEW YORK -- An air conditioning unit plunged onto the head of a firefighter after he battled a second alarm fire in Brooklyn, New York.The firefighter was struck by the air conditioner, which apparently fell from the window of a second-story home on 85th Street in the Bensonhurst area sometime after 9 a.m. Monday.Video of the incident was supplied by residents to firefighters conducting an investigation into the case.FDNY members rushed to his aide after the firefighter was knocked unconscious.He was taken to Lutheran Hospital, where he was stabilized. He is expected to survive.The firefighter's helmet was cracked and sliced open by the AC unit.Five other firefighters suffered minor injuries from fighting the blaze.