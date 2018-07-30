NYC murder suspect arrested in NoHo claims involvement in 7 US killings

A man who was arrested in North Hollywood and suspected of strangling a nurse to death in New York claims he's been involved in seven murders nationwide.

By
VAN NUYS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A man suspected of murder in New York and arrested in North Hollywood last week claims he's been involved in seven murders nationwide.

Danueal Drayton is accused of killing 29-year-old Samantha Stewart, who was found dead in her Queens home on July 7. Stewart had met Drayton on Tinder, New York Police Department officials told ABC News. New York police said Drayton is also connected to a separate rape in Brooklyn.

Drayton, 27, was arrested last Tuesday after he was found in North Hollywood with a bound 28-year-old woman who was being held against her will.

Drayton allegedly strangled and sexually assaulted that woman and refused to let her leave after a date, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office said.

After his arrest in North Hollywood, Drayton told police he was involved in six other murders. Authorities are investigating those claims to see if there's any truth to them, police sources tell ABC News. So far, no evidence has emerged to validate Drayton's additional claims.

"He is saying crazy things," one police official said.

While Drayton claims he strangled a man in the Bronx, for instance, New York police sources said there are no unsolved murders in that area that fit his description. So detectives are checking for similar cases across the border in Westchester County, New York.

Authorities believe Drayton used dating websites and apps to meet and victimize women.

After his arrest in North Hollywood, Drayton was charged with attempted murder, forcible rape, sexual penetration by foreign object and false imprisonment, according to prosecutors.

He also has a no-bail fugitive warrant from New York for murder.

The case was filed July 26. Bail was set at $1.25 million, prosecutors said.

Drayton was set to be arraigned last Friday, but he refused to get on the transport bus. A judge had to sign an extraction order to get him to court on Monday, but he was still a no-show as of midday.
