WATCH LIVE

Los AngelesOrange CountyInland EmpireVentura CountyCalifornia
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

80-foot Norway spruce chosen as 2023 Rockefeller Center Christmas tree

AP logo
Wednesday, November 1, 2023 9:59PM
Rockefeller Center Christmas tree chosen, to arrive in NYC next week
EMBED <>More Videos

The 2023 Christmas tree at Rockefeller Center comes from the Binghamton area.

VESTAL, New York -- An 80-foot-tall (24-meter) Norway spruce has been selected as this year's Rockefeller Center Christmas tree and will be cut down and trucked to New York City next week, Rockefeller Center officials announced Wednesday.

The tree will be cut on Nov. 9 in Vestal, New York, and will arrive at Rockefeller Center in midtown Manhattan on Nov. 11.

After it's wrapped in more than 50,000 lights and crowned with a star, the tree will be lighted during a live television broadcast on Nov. 29. It will be on display until Jan. 13, 2024.

The Rockefeller Center tree is one of New York City's most popular holiday attractions, drawing throngs of admirers every year.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW