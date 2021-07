MANHATTAN, New York (KABC) -- Fierce thunderstorms slammed New York City Thursday night, flooding several subway stations and forcing would-be riders to navigate waist-deep waters in order to get to the platform.Subway riders captured incredible video of several Manhattan stations taking on water from above and below.Surprisingly, subway service remained largely uninterrupted, but it seems it was just a taste of things to come.New York City is expecting another three to four inches of rain Friday as Tropical Storm Elsa sweeps through the northeast part of the country.