15-month-old shot while riding in car in Northern California, fire officials say

OAKLAND, Calif. -- A 15-month-old baby was shot while riding in a vehicle in California on Monday evening, fire officials said.

The shooting happened near the Little Saigon neighborhood in Oakland.

Authorities say the baby was shot while riding in the family's vehicle.

Firefighters said the baby was rushed to the emergency room at UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital in Oakland with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

There's no word yet on if there are any suspects. Authorities did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.