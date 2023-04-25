WATCH LIVE

Los AngelesOrange CountyInland EmpireVentura CountyCalifornia
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

15-month-old shot while riding in car in Northern California, fire officials say

KGO logo
Tuesday, April 25, 2023 12:11PM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream

OAKLAND, Calif. -- A 15-month-old baby was shot while riding in a vehicle in California on Monday evening, fire officials said.

The shooting happened near the Little Saigon neighborhood in Oakland.

Authorities say the baby was shot while riding in the family's vehicle.

Firefighters said the baby was rushed to the emergency room at UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital in Oakland with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

There's no word yet on if there are any suspects. Authorities did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW