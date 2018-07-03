GHOST SHIP FIRE

Oakland Ghost Ship fire defendants reach plea deal, will avoid trial

EMBED </>More Videos

Derick Almena (left) and Max Harris (right) have entered plea deals in connection with the Oakland Ghost Ship fire that killed 36 people. (KGO-TV)

by Cornell Barnard
OAKLAND, Calif. --
The two defendants in the Oakland Ghost Ship warehouse fire case have struck plea deals, avoiding a trial scheduled to start July 16.

The December 2016 fire killed 36 people during a concert inside the Ghost Ship warehouse.

The two founders of the facility were arrested last year for involuntary manslaughter on accusations they allowed dangerous conditions in the building that created a deadly firetrap.

In exchange for no contest to involuntary manslaughter, Derick Almena, the Ghost Ship's master tenant, will be sentenced to nine years in prison.

Max Harris, the artist collective's executive director, will be sentenced to six years.

They likely won't serve their whole sentences due to time served and good behavior.

PHOTOS: A look inside the Oakland Ghost Ship collective warehouse
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
ghost ship firecourtcourt casejailsentencingdeadly firefirefire deathmanslaughterfirefightersalameda countyOaklandSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
PHOTOS: A look inside the Oakland Ghost Ship collective warehouse
Remembering the Oakland Ghost Ship Fire victims one year later
PHOTOS: Courtroom sketches show emotion of Ghost Ship hearings
Judge rules Ghost Ship defendants will go to trial
OPD officer predicted danger before deadly Ghost Ship fire
PHOTOS: Ghost Ship defendant's jail cell drawings in new book
GHOST SHIP FIRE
VIDEO: Officer predicts danger 1 year before deadly Ghost Ship fire
Ghost Ship fire: 2 arrested in blaze that killed 36 in Oakland
OC artist collective future in question after safety violations found
ATF: Refrigerator not cause of Ghost Ship warehouse fire
More ghost ship fire
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
2 killed in suspected car-to-car shooting in Baldwin Village
Proposal planning companies latest trend in wedding industry
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Show More
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News