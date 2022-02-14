Super Bowl LVI: Rams receiver Odell Beckham Jr. leaves game after injury on noncontact play

LOS ANGELES -- Rams receiver Odell Beckham Jr. suffered an injury to his left leg on a noncontact play with 3:50 remaining in the second quarter.Beckham was running toward the right side of the field on a crossing route, but it appeared as though his foot got caught in the turf. He dropped a pass thrown by Matthew Stafford and clutched his leg as he fell to the turf.Beckham was looked at by trainers on the field before being helped off. He was looked at briefly in the medical tent on the Rams' sideline before heading to the locker room.Beckham, who was signed by the Rams after being released by Cleveland at midseason, had two receptions for 52 yards. He scored Los Angeles' first touchdown when he beat Mike Hilton in the right corner of the end zone for a 17-yard score.