Orange County authorities if more than one suspect responsible for series of attacks

Several incidents in one general area have Orange County authorities trying to figure out if they have a serial attacker on the loose.
One of the four most recent attacks happened Tuesday morning.
A woman says a man grabbed her along the Aliso Creek Hiking Trail but he ran off after she screamed.
An 11-year-old girl said the same thing happened to her last week as she was walking her dog along the same trail.
Police have put out a sketch of the suspect.
In an additional incident last week, a 16-year-old girl said she was walking home along the same trail when she was touched by a man.
A 12-year-old girl reported a similar incident earlier this month.
Authorities are not sure if all four incidents are related.
