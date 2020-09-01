Orange County authorities warn of 'package pending' text scam

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=6388816" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A Long Beach babysitter paid a $2,000 ransom when she thought her daughter was kidnapped, but she later found out it was all a scam.

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- The Orange County Sheriff's Department is warning the public about a phishing scam used by cybercriminals.Authorities say cybercriminals send out messages to get people to click a malicious link or provide personal data. The texts say you have a package pending.They can steal your identity and empty your bank account.Authorities say ignore them.The sheriff's department said don't click on the link and don't provide personal information that could identify you. Blocking the number that the text came from is another option.They're also asking everyone to share the information with elderly family members or neighbors, who can be more susceptible to this type of crime.