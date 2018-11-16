A suspect in a reportedly stolen vehicle led police on a chase in Orange County but was taken into custody after officers conducted a PIT maneuver.Authorities said the pursuit initially began in the Compton area, where the suspect drove on the eastbound 91 Freeway at the 605 Freeway.The suspect then drove into Orange County - going through Anaheim, then Stanton. When he made his way into Seal Beach, police conducted a PIT maneuver, which caused the suspect to drive over a median and then crash the vehicle.The suspect tried to flee on foot and ran into a strip mall, where officers took him into custody.