Seal Beach car chase: Suspect in police custody after PIT maneuver, crash

A suspect in a reportedly stolen vehicle led police on a chase in Orange County but was taken into custody after officers conducted a PIT maneuver.

SEAL BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --
Authorities said the pursuit initially began in the Compton area, where the suspect drove on the eastbound 91 Freeway at the 605 Freeway.

The suspect then drove into Orange County - going through Anaheim, then Stanton. When he made his way into Seal Beach, police conducted a PIT maneuver, which caused the suspect to drive over a median and then crash the vehicle.

The suspect tried to flee on foot and ran into a strip mall, where officers took him into custody.
