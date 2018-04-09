OC crime victims honor law that expands rights

Collene Campbell recalls her son Scott - murdered for money by family friend Lawrence Cowell and Donald DiMascio in 1982. His body was never found.Several years later, Campbell would face more tragedy. Her brother - auto racing legend Mickey Thompson - and his wife Trudy were shot and killed at their Bradbury home.Thompson's business partner was found guilty of murder nearly 20 years later.Campbell became a victims' rights advocate.Speaking before about 300 people at the Orange County Victims' Rights Rally in Santa Ana on the 10th anniversary of California voters passing Marsy's Law, named after Dr. Henry Nicholas' sister Marsy who was murdered in 1983. It helps protect and expand victims' rights.Anna Neal-Negrete thanked prosecutors and police for helping bring justice after her daughter Yacshicka was killed in Santa Ana in 2007.DNA helped find her killer Jose Zuniga. She's now devoted to keeping her daughter's memory alive.As Campbell receives recognition for helping other victims her work is far from over.Campbell continues to fight to keep her son's killer behind bars.Cowell's next parole hearing is scheduled for May 23.