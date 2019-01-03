SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) --The Orange County District Attorney's Office is declining to file charges for now against a driver accused of a DUI crash that killed a 9-year-old girl and her 33-year-old mother on New Year's Day on the 22 Freeway.
The DA's office says the case against Melvin Branch has been rejected for insufficient evidence at this time.
Authorities say Branch was involved in a four-vehicle pileup just before 1 a.m. Tuesday on the westbound side of the 22 in the Garden Grove area. A 9-year-old girl was pronounced dead at the scene and her mother died at a nearby hospital.
Branch was arrested on suspicion of DUI after the crash, CHP officers said at the time.
