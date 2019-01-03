OC DA declines to file charges in crash that killed woman, daughter on 22 Fwy

EMBED </>More Videos

A 9-year-old girl and her 33-year-old mother were killed in a multi-vehicle crash that prompted the shutdown of all lanes on the 22 Freeway in Garden Grove early Tuesday.

By
SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) --
The Orange County District Attorney's Office is declining to file charges for now against a driver accused of a DUI crash that killed a 9-year-old girl and her 33-year-old mother on New Year's Day on the 22 Freeway.

The DA's office says the case against Melvin Branch has been rejected for insufficient evidence at this time.

Authorities say Branch was involved in a four-vehicle pileup just before 1 a.m. Tuesday on the westbound side of the 22 in the Garden Grove area. A 9-year-old girl was pronounced dead at the scene and her mother died at a nearby hospital.

Branch was arrested on suspicion of DUI after the crash, CHP officers said at the time.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
DUIdui crashtraffic fatalitiesOrange CountyGarden Grove
(Copyright ©2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Chase suspect runs over person during hourslong pursuit
Security guard pleads not guilty in Walgreens shooting
Rep. Sherman reintroduces impeachment articles against Trump
California water below normal in season's 1st snow survey
Couple jumps out window in Garden Grove apartment fire
Pelosi elected speaker, will lead Dems confronting Trump
Chinatown water main break floods streets, parking lots
CA sailor Abby Sunderland's abandoned yacht found in Australia
Show More
Man left in critical condition following attack at NoHo bus stop
Teen battling mystery illness, now she's blind
House cat found with screwdriver protruding from head
Brooklyn boy dies from apparent reaction to smell of fish
48 diamond bracelets accidentally mailed to Mississippi man
More News