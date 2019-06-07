Fullerton dog kennel allegedly used for narcotics operation, police say; 4 arrested

FULLERTON, Calif. (KABC) -- Fullerton Police detectives made multiple arrests at a dog kennel, where they said narcotics were sold.Lt. Jon Radus with the Fullerton Police Department said police got a tip about the possible sale of narcotics at Sander's K-9 Inn on West Walnut Avenue."There is certainly drugs being sold from the business," Radus said.Kennel employee, Jenna Avgerenos, feared she may soon be out of a job."It's affecting us tremendously because we're kind of worried we're going to get shut down," Avgerenos said.Radus said undercover detectives had a close eye Wednesday on the business when they saw Christopher Proglio, who is no stranger to law enforcement."When one of those employees exited, our investigators recognized that male as someone that had outstanding warrants as well as being on probation," Radus said.Detectives said they found 28 grams of heroin and 1.6 grams of methamphetamine on Proglio."With Mr. Proglio living inside of the business as well as being on probation, that allows them to search the business due to search and seizure," Radus said. "They also located numerous items that indicated that narcotics sales were occurring from the business."Police arrested four people total. One of them was the owner of the business, Richard Sanders, who was arrested for allegedly possessing a controlled substance."I had no idea anything like that was going on," Avgerenos said.Officers said about 20 dogs were boarded there at the time of the arrests."All appeared to be in good health," Radus said.The other two employees arrested were Juan Coronado and Jennifer Sandoval.