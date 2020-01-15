Lockdown lifted after suspicious substance deemed safe at Santa Ana federal building

By
SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- A suspicious powder found in a Santa Ana federal building caused a temporary panic and hazmat lockdown, but officials later determined the substance was not dangerous.

The powder was found shortly after 2 p.m. on the third floor of the federal building in Santa Ana's civic center complex.

Four employees who were exposed to the powder were treated to decontamination procedures and transported to a local hospital as a precaution while officials locked down the building's third floor and told people on other floors to shelter in place.

But about two-and-a-half hours after the first report, officials said all tests for dangerous substances came back negative. The lockdown was being lifted.

During the lockdown, while the substance was still being tested, officials said they were being extra cautious because it is a federal building.

"We don't know what it is," said Orange County Fire Authority Capt. Tony Bommarito. "Obviously because this is a federal building, it's heightened awareness. So we're taking all the precautions we possibly can."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
santa anaorange countyevacuationhazmatsuspicious object
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
Chargers players trying to prepare for season among restrictions
Doctors answer your coronavirus questions during ABC7's virtual town hall
OC barbershop owners reopen, saying they had to save the business
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Reopening CA: Here's what we know and what comes next
Show More
SoCal essential workers hold protest at Trump National Golf Club
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
San Bernardino County preparing for some businesses to reopen
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
More TOP STORIES News