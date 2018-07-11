Laguna Beach Instagram model recovering after shark bite in the Bahamas

EMBED </>More Videos

Katarina Zarutske, a 19-year-old Laguna Beach Instagram model, is recovering in Miami after being bitten by a shark. (KABC)

By
MIAMI, Fla. (KABC) --
Katarina Zarutske, a 19-year-old Laguna Beach Instagram model, is recovering in Miami after being bitten by a shark.

It happened at the Staniel Cay Yacht Club in the Bahamas. The college student had seen others swimming with the nurse sharks in the ocean on social media and knew she wanted to experience it.

She began floating in the water and everything seemed fine - but then one bit her and dragged her underwater.

"I just felt this huge - it almost felt like 15 different people were holding onto my arm, really, really hard," Zarutske said.

She said the shark released quickly, so she was able to cover the bite on her left arm and get to shore. She went to the hospital to get treatment for her infected wounds.

"I have all my fingers, I have my wrists, and I'm just so blessed it was a minor accident," Zarutske said.

The owner of the marina, David Hocher, told Eyewitness News others have been bitten there, and there were warning signs posted. Zaruskie said she did not see them.

Hocher said the docile shark was likely drawn to the dangling fingers.

"Pretty sure that shark thought it was just another scrap from the fish bench that was floating enticingly in front of them," he said.

Zarutskie said she respects all wildlife and is grateful her injuries were not worse.

"What happened was an accident, and I don't want to throw the shark under the bus," Zarutske said. "He's a wild animal. I'm a human, and I was in his domain."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sharksinstagrambitingFloridaLaguna BeachOrange County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
2 killed in suspected car-to-car shooting in Baldwin Village
Proposal planning companies latest trend in wedding industry
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Show More
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News