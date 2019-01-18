Anaheim Jane Doe identified 31 years later

A Southern California homicide victim who was a Jane Doe for more than 31 years ago has finally been identified.

SANTA ANA, Calif. --
The Orange County Sheriff's Department says remains found on Aug. 30, 1987, were confirmed this month to be those of 20-year-old Tracey Coreen Hobson, who was living in Anaheim at the time she disappeared

The department credits the identification to breakthroughs in investigative genealogy techniques and a partnership with the nonprofit DNA Doe Project, a volunteer-run, forensic genealogy organization.

A passer-by discovered the remains in an unincorporated area near Anaheim. The only items recovered nearby were a red handkerchief and a length of cord.

The victim was determined to have been stabbed in the torso and her hands had been cut off.
