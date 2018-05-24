A 36-year-old man was arrested a third time for sexual offenses against a child, and Santa Ana detectives think there may be more victims.Anthony Davila was arrested on suspicion of child molestation and possession of child pornography. Officers said the mother of a 7-year-old girl related to Davila called them after he allegedly sent the child a lewd photo on Snapchat. That photo was of himself "engaging in a sex act with a 7-year-old relative," police stated in a press release on Thursday.Police said the arrest comes while he is out on bail, awaiting trial for allegedly exposing himself and attempting to touch a 9-year-old girl inside a Dollar Tree in Santa Ana in September 2017.That wasn't his first run with the law. Back in 2010, officers arrested Davila for exposing himself to two 15-year-old girls walking in front of Saddleback High School. He pleaded guilty to the charge of indecent exposure and is a registered sex offender.Detectives believe Davila may have more victims. Authorities said the 7-year-old victim told police he allegedly has more inappropriate photos with other children on his phone."This individual has proven on multiple occasions he's a predator, both with family members and with strangers," said Santa Ana Police Department Cpl. Anthony Bertagna.Anyone with information about other potential victims is asked to call Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-TIP-OCCS.