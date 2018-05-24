SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) --A 36-year-old man was arrested a third time for sexual offenses against a child, and Santa Ana detectives think there may be more victims.
Anthony Davila was arrested on suspicion of child molestation and possession of child pornography. Officers said the mother of a 7-year-old girl related to Davila called them after he allegedly sent the child a lewd photo on Snapchat. That photo was of himself "engaging in a sex act with a 7-year-old relative," police stated in a press release on Thursday.
Police said the arrest comes while he is out on bail, awaiting trial for allegedly exposing himself and attempting to touch a 9-year-old girl inside a Dollar Tree in Santa Ana in September 2017.
That wasn't his first run with the law. Back in 2010, officers arrested Davila for exposing himself to two 15-year-old girls walking in front of Saddleback High School. He pleaded guilty to the charge of indecent exposure and is a registered sex offender.
Detectives believe Davila may have more victims. Authorities said the 7-year-old victim told police he allegedly has more inappropriate photos with other children on his phone.
"This individual has proven on multiple occasions he's a predator, both with family members and with strangers," said Santa Ana Police Department Cpl. Anthony Bertagna.
Anyone with information about other potential victims is asked to call Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-TIP-OCCS.