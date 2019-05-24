Santa Ana homicide: Chase suspect arrested in wife's killing, police say

It starts as a homicide investigation and ends In a pursuit. One person who was driving this black VW is in custody. One woman is dead in her apartment in Santa Ana. I’ll have the story at 3 #SantaAna pic.twitter.com/XoiDtEO90O — Carlos Granda (@abc7carlos) May 24, 2019

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- A young woman's body was found in an apartment in Santa Ana on Friday morning, and the victim's husband was taken into custody after a police chase and crash, authorities said.The deceased woman, identified as 26-year-old Maria Teresa Murillo Rojas, was discovered by family members around 7 a.m. at her second-story home in the 1000 block of South Standard Avenue, Santa Ana police said."I don't know how she died at this point but they're confident that it is a homicide," police Lt. Anthony Bertagna said in an interview at the scene, referring to investigators.About two hours later, officers responded to reports of an attempted suicide at Aluminum Precision Metals in the 500 block of East Alton Avenue, where the suspect, 25-year-old Fernando Jaramillo Llamas, is believed to have worked. Police say they attempted to contact Jaramillo Llamas, but he fled in a vehicle.The man was seen around 11:15 a.m. making his way past Anaheim Stadium before entering the southbound 5 Freeway and transitioning to the southbound 55 Freeway.Jaramillo Llamas, who was dressed in a gray T-shirt and black pants, exited the 55 and later crashed near the intersection of East Dyer Road and South Grand Avenue. He attempted to run but was apprehended by law enforcement personnel. He was taken to a local trauma center for treatment and then to police headquarters for questioning."It's a scary situation when you look behind you and you see a gun drawn," said Steven Smith, who said the suspect rear-ended his truck. "He hit me and then the police car pinned him in, and then the officer got out of the car with his gun drawn and the suspect took off running under the freeway."Jaramillo Llamas was charged with murder, violation of a domestic violence court order and child endangerment, authorities said.He's expected in court on Wednesday.