Huntington Beach fire crews rescue man from rushing water after falling during hike

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Huntington Beach fire crews performed a water rescue Wednesday morning after a man fell during a hike.A man in his 50s was in an area closed off to the public, when he slipped. He was taken toward a pipe by rushing water."The water was only ankle deep, but because it was moving so fast, going into a pipe, it posed a very, very dangerous situation. Avoid water, moving water is even more dangerous. Just use a lot of caution with the storm," said Lt. Claude Panis, City of Huntington Beach.The man was able to hold on to grates and not be thrown into a pipe which feeds into a nearby pond.He was screaming for four hours before two drivers heard his yells and called 911.The man was extricated shortly after and refused transport."We want everybody to be careful. If you see standing water, be very careful, it may be deeper than you think. It doesn't matter how deep it is, it can be very, very dangerous," Panis said.