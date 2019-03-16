Man in Cypress says road rage incident led to him getting shot at

A man in Cypress said a road rage incident led to him getting shot at after honking at the driver.

By ABC7.com staff
CYPRESS, Calif. (KABC) -- A man in Cypress said a road rage incident led to him getting shot at.

Marco Solano said he was going to the grocery store Thursday.

While trying to make a U-turn, another driver cut him off, and Solano honked at that driver.

He said the other driver then followed him home, pulled up next to him and opened fire.

"And then I hear loud bangs, and I don't know what it was," Solano said. "My car rattles, I get scared, I couldn't hear."

Solano was not hurt.

Police are still searching for the shooter.
