Man in Cypress says road rage incident led to him getting shot at

CYPRESS, Calif. (KABC) -- A man in Cypress said a road rage incident led to him getting shot at.Marco Solano said he was going to the grocery store Thursday.While trying to make a U-turn, another driver cut him off, and Solano honked at that driver.He said the other driver then followed him home, pulled up next to him and opened fire."And then I hear loud bangs, and I don't know what it was," Solano said. "My car rattles, I get scared, I couldn't hear."Solano was not hurt.Police are still searching for the shooter.