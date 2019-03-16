CYPRESS, Calif. (KABC) -- A man in Cypress said a road rage incident led to him getting shot at.
Marco Solano said he was going to the grocery store Thursday.
While trying to make a U-turn, another driver cut him off, and Solano honked at that driver.
He said the other driver then followed him home, pulled up next to him and opened fire.
"And then I hear loud bangs, and I don't know what it was," Solano said. "My car rattles, I get scared, I couldn't hear."
Solano was not hurt.
Police are still searching for the shooter.
Man in Cypress says road rage incident led to him getting shot at
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News