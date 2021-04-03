Orange mass shooting: 9-year-old victim remembered as loving child with big heart

Rafael Farias says his only child Matthew had aspirations of being an astronaut or a police officer. Matthew, a third-grade student at Hoover Elementary in Santa Ana, wanted to help people, enjoy nature and be happy.
An emotional Farias says Matthew had a big heart and was very affectionate.
The 9-year-old boy is one of four victims investigators with the Orange Police Department say was shot to death Wednesday at Unified Homes, the real estate office where Matthew's mom worked.
Blanca Ismeralda Tamayo, the boy's mother, is the only surviving victim of the horrific nightmare. Authorities say she is in critical, but stable condition.
Rafael Farias is waiting to hear an update on the mother of his son.
"I'm unable to see her right now," he said. "I know she's very critical."
Blanca lost a second child in the mass shooting, 28-year-old Genevieve Raygoza. Raygoza leaves behind two young children and a husband.
Genevieve's father and the owner of Unified Homes, 50-year-old Luis Tovar Sr., was also killed.
"It's a horrible nightmare, you know, and I keep thinking I'll wake up," said Paul Tovar, the brother of Luis.
One of Luis' employees, 58-year-old Leticia Solis Guzman, was the fourth victim who lost her life. According to her co-workers, she leaves behind four children.
Investigators say 44-year-old Aminadab Gaxiola Gonzalez arrived in a rental car and locked the gates to the courtyard of the business complex with bike cable locks before opening fire.
Authorities released a photo taken from surveillance video that investigators said showed the armed and masked gunman during the shooting rampage. He is seen carrying an apparent firearm and backpack in the image.
Authorities say the business associated with the victims is Unified Homes, which is described on its website as "a full-service manufactured home dealer and real estate company which specializes in Orange County."
Although investigators say the shooting was not random, a motive remains unclear.
Gonzalez is facing four felony counts of murder, one felony count of attempted murder, as well as two felony counts of attempted murder of a police officer, according to a press release from the Orange County District Attorney's office.
