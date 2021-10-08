Orange County oil spill: Pipeline may have been displaced a year ago

Officials said multiple ship anchors may have struck the line over that time.
Capt. Jason Neubauer says the crack in the pipeline could have developed at any point over the past year and expanded over time, so it remains unclear when oil actually began leaking.
Officials on Thursday also updated their estimates of the size of the spill.
Initial estimates in the days after the spill were that at least 126,000 gallons of oil had leaked into the ocean. Officials are now saying a lower number is within the range of possibilities but the analysis continues.
READ MORE | Investigation continues to focus on ship movement in area of ruptured pipeline
Authorities say their current estimates range from a minimum of about 25,000 gallons to a worst-case scenario of more than 131,000 gallons.
Wildlife activists say they have recovered at least 19 live birds and five dead birds affected by oil and continue to investigate reports of more injured and oiled wildlife.
DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
City News Service contributed to this report.
WATCH: Amount of oil leaked in OC less than originally thought: Investigators