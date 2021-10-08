oil spill

Orange County oil spill: Pipeline may have been displaced a year ago

OC oil spill: Pipeline may have been displaced a year ago

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- The U.S. Coast Guard said Friday the original displacing of the underwater pipeline that ruptured and spilled thousands of gallons of oil off the coast of Orange County may have occurred as long as a year ago.

Officials said multiple ship anchors may have struck the line over that time.

Capt. Jason Neubauer says the crack in the pipeline could have developed at any point over the past year and expanded over time, so it remains unclear when oil actually began leaking.

Officials on Thursday also updated their estimates of the size of the spill.

Initial estimates in the days after the spill were that at least 126,000 gallons of oil had leaked into the ocean. Officials are now saying a lower number is within the range of possibilities but the analysis continues.

Investigation continues to focus on ship movement in area of ruptured pipeline
The investigation into what caused a massive oil spill off the Orange County coast continues to focus on ships that passed through the area even as environmentalists try to contain and repair the damage to local wildlife and habitats.



Authorities say their current estimates range from a minimum of about 25,000 gallons to a worst-case scenario of more than 131,000 gallons.

Wildlife activists say they have recovered at least 19 live birds and five dead birds affected by oil and continue to investigate reports of more injured and oiled wildlife.

Amount of oil leaked in OC less than originally thought: Investigators
How much oil leaked in California spill? The company that owns the pipeline has said that no more than 126,000 gallons leaked. Officials are now saying a lower number is within the range of possibilities but the analysis continues.



