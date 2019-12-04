OC power outage: Transformer fire leaves customers in Brea, Fullerton, Placentia in the dark

Power Outage (5:15pm) - There is currently a power outage impacting a large portion of Brea. Edison and Public works have been notified. As a reminder, please stop at intersections when lights are out and treat it as a 4-way stop. — Brea Police Dept (@BreaPD) December 4, 2019

BREA, Calif. (KABC) -- A transformer fire in Brea left hundreds of customers in the dark Tuesday shortly after 5 p.m.The fire was reported at Imperial Highway and Associated Road. The power outage affected parts of Brea, Fulleron, Placentia and the Brea Civic Center.Shoppers were escorted out of the Brea Mall after it lost power.Most of the power had been restored by 6 p.m.The Brea Police Department reminded drivers to stop at intersections when traffic lights are out and treat them as a 4-way stop.