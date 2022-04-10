Teenage boy fatally stabbed, another injured during possible gang-related attack in Santa Ana

SANTA ANA, Calif. (CNS) -- A teenage boy was fatally wounded and another boy is in stable condition at a hospital from a possible gang-related stabbing attack in Santa Ana, authorities said Saturday.At about 11:40 p.m. Friday, police received several reports of a stabbing victim at 1600 E. Palm St., the Santa Ana Police Department reported.Officers dispatched to the location reported a boy in a driveway suffering from an apparent stab wound to his upper body. Paramedics rushed him to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 12:46 a.m.As officers were on the scene, they were flagged down regarding a second stabbing victim at 300 N. Wright St., where another teenage boy was suffering from stab wounds to his upper body. Paramedics rushed him to a hospital in stable condition.The age of the victims was not immediately known.Homicide detectives urged anyone with information regarding the stabbings to call them at (714) 245-8390 or Orange County Crime Stoppers at (855) 847-6227.Police said the case is eligible for the Gang Reward Program.