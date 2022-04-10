Teenage boy fatally stabbed, another injured during possible gang-related attack in Santa Ana

EMBED <>More Videos

Teenage boy fatally stabbed, another injured during attack in OC

SANTA ANA, Calif. (CNS) -- A teenage boy was fatally wounded and another boy is in stable condition at a hospital from a possible gang-related stabbing attack in Santa Ana, authorities said Saturday.

At about 11:40 p.m. Friday, police received several reports of a stabbing victim at 1600 E. Palm St., the Santa Ana Police Department reported.

Officers dispatched to the location reported a boy in a driveway suffering from an apparent stab wound to his upper body. Paramedics rushed him to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 12:46 a.m.

As officers were on the scene, they were flagged down regarding a second stabbing victim at 300 N. Wright St., where another teenage boy was suffering from stab wounds to his upper body. Paramedics rushed him to a hospital in stable condition.

The age of the victims was not immediately known.

Homicide detectives urged anyone with information regarding the stabbings to call them at (714) 245-8390 or Orange County Crime Stoppers at (855) 847-6227.

Police said the case is eligible for the Gang Reward Program.



Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
santa anaorange countycrimehomicide investigationhomicidestabbing
Copyright © 2022 by City News Service, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
LA County preaches COVID-19 vigilance as spring holidays near
LASD deputy, 3 suspects hospitalized after crash in Santa Clarita
Tree trimmer pronounced dead after being found trapped upside down
NFL quarterback Dwayne Haskins dies after being hit by dump truck
Now's your last chance to get a third stimulus check
LASD deputy arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a child
LA County gas prices drop for 12th straight day
Show More
LASD deputy union files new action in COVID vaccine discipline dispute
Officials working to make dangerous Riverside County highway safer
Parents decry planned closure of elementary school in Inglewood
IndyCar qualifying for Long Beach Grand Prix set for Saturday
USC faculty say longtime custodian was wrongly arrested for theft
More TOP STORIES News