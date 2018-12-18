Orange County school lockdowns lifted, man detained after report of armed person on campus

EMBED </>More Videos

A man has been detained after reports of a person with a weapon prompted lockdowns at two Orange County schools on Tuesday.

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) --
A man was detained after reports of a person with a weapon prompted lockdowns at two Orange County schools on Tuesday.

The Orange County Sheriff's Department said calls came in shortly before 8 a.m. regarding an unsubstantiated report of a person on campus with a weapon at Hewes Middle School.

Hewes Middle School and Foothill High School were both placed on lockdown. Deputies searched and cleared the schools and the lockdowns were lifted by later in the morning.

Orange County sheriff's officials later tweeted that following the search, all students and staff members are safe.

Sheriff's officials told Eyewitness News that one man was detained. No weapon was found and no shots were fired.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
school safetyschool lockdownorange county sheriff's departmentstudent safetySanta AnaOrange County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
1 injured in shooting at bus on 10 Freeway in West LA
Severely abused dog found in Long Beach trash recovering
OC docor arrested for alleged illegal opioid sales
Actress and director Penny Marshall dies at age 75
VIDEO: Mom takes down man trying to steal her car in Bronx
High surf advisory remains in effect amid waves up to 15 feet
Elon Musk to unveil underground transportation tunnel in Hawthorne
Michael Flynn sentencing hearing delayed
Show More
SWAT responds to hours-long barricade situation in Westminster
Mom of 2-year-old on life support at CA hospital granted US visa
Trump administration moves to ban bump stocks
Trump Foundation agrees to dissolve itself as part of lawsuit
Police: Man tried to pay for McDonald's with bag of weed
More News