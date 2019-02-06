Santa Ana Unified School District worker arrested for allegedly trying to lure teen girls into car with marijuana

EMBED </>More Videos

A Santa Ana Unified School District worker has been arrested for allegedly trying to lure two teenage girls into his vehicle with marijuana.

GARDEN GROVE, Calif. (KABC) --
A Santa Ana Unified School District worker has been arrested for allegedly trying to lure two teenage girls into his vehicle with marijuana.

Garden Grove police arrested 30-year-old Julio Torres and booked him into the county jail.

Investigators said Torres drove up to two girls on Jan. 25 in the parking lot of a business and asked where he could get drugs.

He then allegedly tried to coerce the girls into his vehicle by providing marijuana, authorities said. Police said the victims declined and fled the location.

Prior to leaving the area, the girls were able to take a photo of Torres' white Ford Explorer and gave the picture to police. This led investigators to arrest Torres.

Police are looking for other possible victims. If you have any relevant information about this case, you're urged to contact Investigator Marchand at (714) 741-5704.

City News Service contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
arrestmarijuanadrugsschoolteenagersSanta AnaGarden GroveOrange County
(Copyright ©2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Glendale police investigate 2 deaths, possibly related
605 Fwy. reopened in Baldwin Park after multi-vehicle crash
Buddhist temple in Garden Grove destroyed by fire
Latinos, blacks breathe 40 percent more pollution than whites in CA: Study
Husband of Dodgers fan killed by foul ball hopes for better safety
Clippers agree to trade Tobias Harris to 76ers in 6-player deal, sources say
Virginia AG says he wore blackface at college party
Massachusetts high court upholds texting suicide manslaughter conviction
Show More
Men who smoke marijuana have higher sperm count, Harvard study says
Valet saves woman from mugging suspect in DTLA
Nancy Pelosi clap at SOTU has social media talking
Trump calls for end of resistance politics in State of the Union
Military exercises rattling nerves around LA
More News