A Santa Ana Unified School District worker has been arrested for allegedly trying to lure two teenage girls into his vehicle with marijuana.Garden Grove police arrested 30-year-old Julio Torres and booked him into the county jail.Investigators said Torres drove up to two girls on Jan. 25 in the parking lot of a business and asked where he could get drugs.He then allegedly tried to coerce the girls into his vehicle by providing marijuana, authorities said. Police said the victims declined and fled the location.Prior to leaving the area, the girls were able to take a photo of Torres' white Ford Explorer and gave the picture to police. This led investigators to arrest Torres.Police are looking for other possible victims. If you have any relevant information about this case, you're urged to contact Investigator Marchand at (714) 741-5704.