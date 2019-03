#OCSDPIO: OCSD announces changes to jail operations to increase custody mental health services pic.twitter.com/BCKGLAJ6Cl — OC Sheriff, CA (@OCSheriff) March 27, 2019

ORANGE COUNTY (KABC) -- The Orange County Sheriff's Department is ending its contract with the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and will no longer hold detainees at its jails.The sheriff's department said the move is to expand mental health services for inmates.Once the contract is formally terminated, ICE has 120 days to relocate its detainees who are currently in the custody of the sheriff's department.