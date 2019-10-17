OC sheriff's investigator pulls gun on teens at San Clemente skate park

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif. (KABC) -- An Orange County sheriff's investigator has been placed on administrative leave after he pulled a gun on a group of teenagers at a San Clemente skate park over the weekend.

Video shows a confrontation between the teenagers and the sheriff's investigator, who was off-duty at the time.

The investigator is seen in the video wearing a white hat and appeared to have pulled a small handgun after a teen raised his skateboard in the air. The confrontation allegedly started over loud music and then escalated.

The Orange County Sheriff's Department said in a statement that read in part: "Orange County Sheriff's Department employees are expected to conduct themselves with professionalism on and off-duty. We take this incident seriously and will fully investigate."

One teen's mother told Eyewitness News that the man did not immediately identify himself as a law enforcement officer.

An internal investigation is underway, and the investigator has been put on administrative leave, according to the department.
