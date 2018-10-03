A 64-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of murdering her 92-year-old mother in Huntington Beach.On Sept. 4, police officers were called to the 6800 block of Vista Del Sol Drive by a concerned individual requesting a welfare check. The reporting party was trying to pick up Ruth Strange for a doctor's appointment but could not get in touch with her.Responding officers entered the home and found Strange deceased. Detectives immediately began investigating the death after finding suspicious circumstances.Upon investigation, authorities arrested Cynthia Strange, Ruth Strange's daughter.Cynthia Strange, of Irvine, was booked into the Huntington Beach Jail on suspicion of murder. She is being held without bail.Police are not giving releasing any more details because they said the investigation is ongoing.