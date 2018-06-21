OC woman run over by SUV, driver arrested

A man is facing an attempted murder charge after surveillance footage captured him driving an SUV over a woman in Orange County.Arturo Suarez, a 25-year-old parolee with a long criminal history, then dragged the victim more than 100 feet down a Santa Ana street, nearly killing her.A week earlier, Suarez reportedly stole belongings from the victim's sister at her workplace. She filed a police report and then noticed him walking around the area again.When confronted, Suarez committed the crime that landed the victim in the hospital, where she remains but is expected to recover.Suarez is now in custody.The business where the victim's sister works is adding new security measures, including expanding its front gate.