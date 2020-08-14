OC woman with prior DUI convictions charged with murder in crash that killed pregnant 23-year-old

Courtney Fritz Pandolfi, 40, was also charged with a felony county of driving under the influence of a drugs that caused an injury, as well as one misdemeanor count of driving with a suspended license, according to the Orange County District Attorney's Office. She was ordered held on $3 million bail.
It wasn't immediately clear whether she had an attorney to speak on her behalf.
Pandolfi has a long history of driving under the influence of drugs and was convicted in 2008, 2015 and 2016. She faces a maximum sentence of life if convicted on all charges.
"This was 100 percent preventable. This woman knew the consequences of driving under the influence and she did it anyway," D.A. Todd Spitzer said in a statement.
Prosecutors said Pandolfi was behind the wheel of a Jeep SUV that drove onto a sidewalk near the intersection of Katella Avenue and Bayless Street early Tuesday morning, striking Yesenia Aguilar.
She was walking with her husband but he was narrowly missed by the vehicle.
Her daughter was surgically delivered after the crash and remained in critical condition at a hospital but her breathing tube was removed Thursday.
Aguilar, a Disneyland employee, was 35 weeks pregnant at the time of the collision.
"We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of our cast member Yesenia Aguilar and we offer our deepest condolences to her family, friends and loved ones," a spokesperson for the Anaheim resort said in a statement.
A GoFundMe page has been created in Aguilar's honor.
