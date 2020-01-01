Occupied party bus catches fire on 405 Freeway in Irvine

IRVINE, Calif. (KABC) -- A party bus with passengers on board caught fire on the 405 Freeway in Irvine Tuesday afternoon.The flames ignited around 4 p.m. on the northbound side of the freeway near Culver Drive, according to California Highway Patrol traffic logs.Fire crews quickly extinguished the blaze. It's unclear how many people were on the bus but nobody was injured.The cause of the fire, which started underneath the bus, remained under investigation.