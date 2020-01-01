Occupied party bus catches fire on 405 Freeway in Irvine

IRVINE, Calif. (KABC) -- A party bus with passengers on board caught fire on the 405 Freeway in Irvine Tuesday afternoon.

The flames ignited around 4 p.m. on the northbound side of the freeway near Culver Drive, according to California Highway Patrol traffic logs.

Fire crews quickly extinguished the blaze. It's unclear how many people were on the bus but nobody was injured.

The cause of the fire, which started underneath the bus, remained under investigation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
irvineorange countybusfirepartyi 405
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Reports of gunfire prompt massive police response in Costa Mesa neighborhood
New Year's car crashes nearly twice as likely to be fatal, data shows
Gusty Santa Ana winds wreak havoc across SoCal
SoCal history: A look back at moments that defined TV
Large New Year's Eve swingers' party at hotel upsets guests
2 arrested in fatal stabbing of 62-year-old Tustin man
Man dies trying to stop laptop theft at Oakland Starbucks, police say
Show More
Hemet woman thanks community after apartment fire that killed 4
Police chase: Driver abandons moving vehicle after NoHo crash
Llama heist under investigation at exotic animal farm in Perris
1 grave, 3 stable after fentanyl powder exposure
Fresno PD announce 6 arrested in connection with mass shooting
More TOP STORIES News