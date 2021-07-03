Video shows fire in Gulf of Mexico after gas pipeline rupture

EMBED <>More Videos

Video shows fire in Gulf of Mexico after gas pipeline rupture

MEXICO CITY -- Mexico's state-owned oil company said Friday it suffered a rupture in an undersea gas pipeline in the Gulf of Mexico, sending flames boiling to the surface in the Gulf waters.

Petroleos Mexicanos said it had dispatched fire control boats to pump more water over the flames.

Pemex, as the company is known, said nobody was injured in the incident in the offshore Ku-Maloob-Zaap field.

The leak near dawn Friday occurred about 150 yards from a drilling platform. The company said it had brought the gas leak under control about five hours later.

But the accident gave rise to the strange sight of roiling balls of flame boiling up from below the surface of the Gulf of Mexico.

It was unclear how much environmental damage the gas leak and oceanic fireball had caused.

Miyoko Sakashita, oceans program director for the Center for Biological Diversity, wrote that "the frightening footage of the Gulf of Mexico is showing the world that offshore drilling is dirty and dangerous."

Sakashita added, "These horrific accidents will continue to harm the Gulf if we don't end offshore drilling once and for all."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
mexicoenvironmentfireoceansoil
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Dodgers' Trevor Bauer placed on leave amid sex assault investigation
More than 14K migrant children remain in HHS care, Becerra says
Huntington Beach 4th of July event returns after COVID hiatus
Caught on video: Man stabbed during fight in Panorama City
Dodgers' Joe Kelly dons mariachi jacket at White House ceremony
Mayor: 2 more bodies pulled from site of collapsed Florida condo
Glendora teen's simple solution to help feed thousands of people
Show More
The Rose Bowl celebrates 95 years of AmericaFest
Marina Del Rey residents concerned about building after FL collapse
2nd cow that escaped slaughterhouse arrives at sanctuary
Biden welcomes World Series champion Dodgers to White House
California gun sales increased by record number in 2020
More TOP STORIES News