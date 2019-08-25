OCSD deputy dies 6 years after collapsing during training, never regaining consciousness

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. (KABC) -- An Orange County deputy died six years after collapsing and losing consciousness, officials said.Orange County Sheriff's Department Deputy Carlos Cammon collapsed during SWAT training in July 2013.At the time, union officials said that was due to what appeared to be "severe dehydration and cardiac issues."Cammon died Friday at a rehabilitation facility where he never regained consciousness."Today we mourn the passing of Dep. Carlos Cammon, who succumbed to injuries sustained at an OCSD SWAT tryout in July, 2013...Please join AOCDS as we we grieve with the Cammon family," Association of Orange County Deputy Sheriffs wrote in a post on Facebook.He was 29-years-old when he was hospitalized, having served six years with the department.In 2010, he received the Medal of Courage after he and three other off-duty deputies subdued a man with a knife who was attacking a woman at a restaurant in Orange.