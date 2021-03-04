Capitol riot: OC Sheriff's Department special officer investigated for Jan. 6 protest participation

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=10085307" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The owner of a Victorville gym is among more than 100 people nationwide facing charges for participating in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

IRVINE, Calif. (KABC) -- A special officer with the Orange County Sheriff's Department is under investigation in connection with the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.The OCSD confirms that special officer Monica Alston is on administrative leave pending the result of the investigation.The FBI has also confirmed that agents searched Alston's Irvine home.The Orange County Register reports that Alston posted social media photos of herself outside the Capitol and a video from inside the building.The position of special officer is not a full sheriff's deputy but is used for assignments such as security at airports, courthouses and jails.Federal authorities have investigated hundreds of people across the country for allegedly taking part in the violent protests at the Capitol that day and made well over 100 arrests.