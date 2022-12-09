Octavia Spencer joined by family, friends, college mascot at Walk of Fame star unveiling ceremony

HOLLYWOOD (KABC) -- Award winning actress Octavia Spencer has a new honor to add to her long list of achievements: walk of fame honoree. Spencer saw her star unveiled Thursday in Hollywood.

Spencer has earned three Oscar nominations, including winning for best supporting actress in 2012 for her role in "The Help." She earned back-to-back Oscar nominations for her roles in 2016's "Hidden Figures" and 2017's "The Shape of Water." This made her the first Black actress to receive two consecutive nominations and the first Black actress to land two nominations after winning the prize. With three nominations, she is behind only Viola Davis as the most-nominated Black actress to date.

The 52-year old star dabbed away at tears while being surrounded by her family along with many friends and colleagues, including her "The Help" co-stars Davis and Allison Janney. Will Ferrell was also on hand to celebrate Spencer. The two co-star in "Spirited," Apple TV+'s musical comedy re-telling of "A Christmas Carol."

Another special guest at the event: "Aubie the Tiger." He is the mascot of her alma mater, Auburn University, and he came out for the celebration.

Spencer shared a story about her initial move out to Hollywood.

"26 years ago I drove from Alabama with $3,000, a 48" TV, a suitcase and a heart filled with dreams. This dream," said Spencer.