Odell Beckham Jr announces birth of 1st child, successful knee surgery: 'The stars are all aligned'

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles Rams star Odell Beckham Jr. has a lot to celebrate this month.

The wide receiver announced the birth of his first child on Wednesday as he recovers from a successful knee surgery.

In an emotional Instagram post, Beckham shared a photo of him and his girlfriend, singer and fitness trainer Lauren Wood, announcing the arrival of their baby boy Zydn - who was born last Thursday.

"THE biggest blessing I've ever had in my life arrived here on earth!" wrote Beckham. "The words, I can't even put together for the overwhelming emotions that ran thru me ... a moment I will never forget and cherish forever."

Beckham suffered an injury to his left knee during the second quarter of the Super Bowl earlier this month. It was his first Super Bowl appearance.

It's the same knee Beckham injured midway through the 2020 season in Cleveland, which caused him to miss the rest of the season.

Beckham said his surgery went great hopes for a speedy recovery.

