Odor in Venice neighborhood determined to be 'natural' after investigation

Authorities in Venice investigate a suspicious odor reported by residents in the area on Friday, April 13, 2018.

By ABC7.com staff
VENICE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Numerous reports of an odor in a Venice neighborhood was determined to be "natural" following a response from Southern California Gas crews and law enforcement to investigate the area on Friday.

Los Angeles fire officials and police received reports of a smell of gas in the 500 block of S. Venice Boulevard.

SoCalGas employees were notified and deployed to assist in the investigation, according to LAFD officials.



The agencies worked to find the source of the odor and later said that upon investigation, the smell was determined to be "natural" and no gas leak was detected.

LAFD officials said meters used to test for gases detected only the presence of methane, believed to be coming from the ocean.

No injuries were reported in the incident.
